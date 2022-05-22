Rain, thunder showers over the country likely

Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind are likely to occur over most places of the country during the next 24 hours beginning at 9 am today.

The places are Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, according to a MET office bulletin.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 34.8 degree Celsius at Satkhira and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 21.2 degree Celsius at Chattogram, Barishal and Bhola

