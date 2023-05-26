Rain with temporary gusty wind likely

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places across the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places over the country", said the met office forecast.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded as 36.6 degrees Celsius at Khulna while the minimum temperature today was recorded as 20.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Tetulia and Rajarhat. Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 44 milimeters (mm) at Srimangal.

The sun sets at 06.39pm today and rises at 05.12am tomorrow in the capital.