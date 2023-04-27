Rain likely at six divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

Rain likely at six divisions

UNB
27 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:53 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers at six divisions with hail at isolated places of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am Thursday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," said the bulletin.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Patuakhali and Bhola and it may continue. However, weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 38.1°C at Cox's Bazar while today's minimum temperature 18.8°C was recorded at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 17 mm at Ishurdi for last 24 hours till 6am Thursday.

The sun sets at 6:25pm today and rises at 5:27 am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Weather / forecast / rain / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

20h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan