Rain likely at six divisions

A weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers at six divisions with hail at isolated places of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am Thursday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," said the bulletin.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram divisions and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Patuakhali and Bhola and it may continue. However, weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 38.1°C at Cox's Bazar while today's minimum temperature 18.8°C was recorded at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 17 mm at Ishurdi for last 24 hours till 6am Thursday.

The sun sets at 6:25pm today and rises at 5:27 am tomorrow in the capital.