Rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
10 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 03:48 pm

Rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

BSS
10 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 03:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The met office today (10 April) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9am on Monday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and the region of Cumilla also," said a Met Office release on Sunday.

As an outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rain or thundershowers activity is likely to increase.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the Met Office added.

However, the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.6°C jointly at Satkhira and Chuadanga districts and today's minimum temperature was recorded 19.8°C at Srimangal.

The sun will set at 6:18pm today and rise at 5:41am on Monday in Dhaka.

Bangladesh / Summer rains / Weather forecast

