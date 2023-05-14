Rain likely in Dhaka by noon due to Cyclone Mocha

Dhaka is likely to see rain from noon today as an impact of Cyclone Mocha said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

According to the BMD, light to moderate rain may start in different parts of the capital from Sunday (14 May) afternoon and will continue till night.

Wind can blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.

Earlier in 2021, during, Cyclone Yas, the wind speed reached 80-100 km in Dhaka.

Weather experts said strong cyclones like Sidr, Aila, Yaas, mainly entered the coast through the southwestern part of the country. As a result, rain fell all over the country along with strong winds.

However, as Cyclone Mocha is passing by the Cox's Bazar coast of the country, its influence will gradually decrease from Dhaka to the northern regions of the country.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, rain and wind have already started blowing in various coastal districts including Cox's Bazar. The amount of rain may increase from morning onwards.

Met office said the cloud at the front of the cyclone has already spread over more than half of the country. As a result, the overall daytime temperature may decrease by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.