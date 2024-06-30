Rain likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Monsoon showers lash capital: Hawkers on the footpath adjacent to Dhanmondi Hawkers Market cover their goods to protect them from rain that lashed the capital yesterday offering respite to people from the ongoing scorching heat. With the monsoon starting a week ago, the Met office predicted more rain across all eight divisions in 24 hours from 9am yesterday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind at all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said the weather bulletin issued this morning.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall activity may continue.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 35.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi. Today's minimum temperature 23.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6 am today was recorded 182 mm in Panchagarh.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, has predicted seven days of rainfall, and fresh floods in the Sylhet division, particularly in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.

"According to weather forecast models, rain is expected almost every day at various times across various districts for the next seven days (until July 6)," he told The Business Standard.