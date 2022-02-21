Rain likely in Chattogram, M’singh, Sylhet divisions

Bangladesh

UNB 
21 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 02:54 pm

Related News

Rain likely in Chattogram, M’singh, Sylhet divisions

UNB 
21 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 02:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am.

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country from late night to morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Besides, deep convection is taking place over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under its influence, squally weather is likely over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution.

Top News

rain / Adverse weather / Weather forecast / Met office

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A language defended by blood, battered by Westernisation

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Multipurpose hand blocked quilts for your bed

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

LinkedIn to introduce new virtual events platform

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

19h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

20h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

20h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again