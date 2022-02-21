Rain likely in Chattogram, M’singh, Sylhet divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am.

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country from late night to morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Besides, deep convection is taking place over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under its influence, squally weather is likely over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution.