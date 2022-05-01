Rain likely

Bangladesh

BSS
01 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 01:55 pm

Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over the country, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) release said today.

"Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

The bulletin predicted that the rain or thunder showers activity may continue during the next 72 hours.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius at Gopalganj and today's minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius at Chandpur.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 32 millimeters (mm) at Gopalganj.

The sun sets at 6.27 pm today and rises at 5.24am tomorrow in the capital.

