Rain expected to continue for 4 days

Bangladesh

UNB
29 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 01:02 pm

Day and night temperatures may drop by 1-2°C nationwide

Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across eight divisions, including Dhaka.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, as well as at several locations in the Khulna division," according to BMD's regular bulletin.

It said moderate heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas across the country.

The bulletin also notes that day and night temperatures may drop by 1-2°C nationwide.

Additionally, rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next four days.

