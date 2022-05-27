Rain to drench Bangladesh in 24 hours

Showers are likely to drench all the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the Met office said on Friday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a weather bulletin.

A mild heat wave currently sweeping through the districts of Pabna, Chuadanga, Khulna, Patuakahli and Bagerhat may abate from some places. However, day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

READ: Rains likely to drench eight divisions

As per the BMD forecast, showers may intensify in the next 72 hours.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Rangamati district at 54 mm, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.2 degrees in Mongla district.