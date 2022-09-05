Dhaka sees severe gridlock, waterlogging after rain 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 07:41 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A moderate rain accompanied by thunderbolts on Monday afternoon inundated many parts of the major traffic arteries in Dhaka city, causing severe traffic congestion.    

Traffic movements on the Mirpur Road from the Dhaka City College point, Green Road, Elenbari, Mohakhali, Moghbazar Road, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Gulshan, Nikunja, Kalyanpur and some other places were partially halted and remained very slow due to waterlogging.

"Due to heavy rainfall traffic gridlock spread to the entire city. Except for 300 Feet road at Purbachal, the city's traffic is at a halt now," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Traffic Gulshan zone) Mostafizur Rahman told TBS. 

He also highlighted that the gridlock tended to be more extreme as it is a working day. 

"The whole city is packed with vehicles as it is Monday, a working day in the week," added Mostafizur. 

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said it recorded 1 millimetre of monsoon rainfall in Dhaka city on the day till the afternoon.

It also forecasted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Dhaka and neighbouring areas in the next six hours. 
 

rain / traffic jam / Gridlock

