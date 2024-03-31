Rain along with gusty wind likely over five divisions including Dhaka

Bangladesh

BSS
31 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 01:17 pm

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over three divisions including Dhaka and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Barishal divisions in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Barishal divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to a Met Office release.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 14 millimetres (mm) at Nikli.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets today at 06-14 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-52 AM in the capital.

