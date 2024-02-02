Railways minister seeks cooperation from UAE for development of rail

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:51 am

Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim meets United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi on 1 February 2024. Photo: UNB
Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim meets United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi on 1 February 2024. Photo: UNB

Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim on Thursday sought cooperation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the development of a rail communication system.

The minister made the call when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi held a meeting with the latter at his office in Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.  

Addressing the bilateral relations established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the UAE, he called for further strengthening the relations in the days to come.

The minister requested the UAE to provide logistic support to the projects being implemented by the Bangladesh Railway and work for the development of the railway.

He said the UAE can cooperate in the development of the Bangladesh Railway by exchanging its experience with Bangladesh in capacity building in different sectors and cooperation in the operation sector.

The UAE ambassador greeted the minister with flowers.

