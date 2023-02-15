Railway upgrades ticketing system, NID verification made mandatory

Bangladesh Railways has upgraded its ticketing system to prevent ticket sales in the black market and facilitate the amercing process for fare dodgers.

Online and offline ticket sales will need National Identity (NID) verification starting 1 March. In addition, a Point of Sales (PoS) machine will be used in the ticket-checking procedure, while an online refund option will be there for tickets purchased online, according to a press release issued in this regard.

The railway has planned to improve its customer service under the slogan "Ticket Jar Bhromon Tar (Ticket belongs to the commuter)".

Commuters will be able to register using their national ID card, birth certificate or passport from 16 February (Thursday). The registration can be done online (via railway website: https://eticket.railway.gov.bd or Rail Sheba app) and via mobile SMS.

For foreigners, the registration will require a passport number and photo.

Those travelling by train have been asked to carry a copy of their NID or birth certificate/passport, or an ID card with a photo.

Initially, 100 Point of Sales (PoS) machines will be added to the current ticket-checking system so that tickets can be issued with online payment or cash.

The PoS machine has software installed within that connects the machines with the central database of the Bangladesh Railway. As a result, the authenticity of a ticket, be it bought online or offline, can be verified instantly, while tickets of any route can be provided much quicker.

With the introduction of the online refund option, it is no longer needed to visit a station in person to get a refund. Refunds can be collected through the Rail Sheba app or the railway ticketing portal.

The initiative is expected to benefit commuters as per the TVC (Time, Cost Visit) model.