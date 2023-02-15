Railway upgrades ticketing system, NID verification made mandatory

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

Railway upgrades ticketing system, NID verification made mandatory

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railways has upgraded its ticketing system to prevent ticket sales in the black market and facilitate the amercing process for fare dodgers.

Online and offline ticket sales will need National Identity (NID) verification starting 1 March. In addition, a Point of Sales (PoS) machine will be used in the ticket-checking procedure, while an online refund option will be there for tickets purchased online, according to a press release issued in this regard.

The railway has planned to improve its customer service under the slogan "Ticket Jar Bhromon Tar (Ticket belongs to the commuter)".

Commuters will be able to register using their national ID card, birth certificate or passport from 16 February (Thursday). The registration can be done online (via railway website: https://eticket.railway.gov.bd or Rail Sheba app) and via mobile SMS.

For foreigners, the registration will require a passport number and photo.

Those travelling by train have been asked to carry a copy of their NID or birth certificate/passport, or an ID card with a photo.

Initially, 100 Point of Sales (PoS) machines will be added to the current ticket-checking system so that tickets can be issued with online payment or cash.

The PoS machine has software installed within that connects the machines with the central database of the Bangladesh Railway. As a result, the authenticity of a ticket, be it bought online or offline, can be verified instantly, while tickets of any route can be provided much quicker. 

With the introduction of the online refund option, it is no longer needed to visit a station in person to get a refund. Refunds can be collected through the Rail Sheba app or the railway ticketing portal.

The initiative is expected to benefit commuters as per the TVC (Time, Cost Visit) model.

Top News

Bangladesh Railway / Train ticket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

4h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

18h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

19h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms