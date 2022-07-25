Railway mismanagement: Roni submits memorandum to PM

File photo. The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Mohiuddin Roni, who has been protesting alone to press home his six-point demands for an end to irregularities and mismanagement in Bangladesh Railway since 7 July, has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Roni, a student at the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at Dhaka University, met with Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan at the Awami League President's office at the capital's Dhanmondi on Monday and submitted the memorandum containing the six-point demands.

Sayem Khan said that the memorandum will be forwarded to the prime minister.

After submitting the letter, Roni said, "I hope that the demands will be implemented if the issues are brought to the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Roni also met with Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir on Monday evening.