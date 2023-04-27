Rail connection from Dhaka to Chattogram, Sylhet cut off

The railway connection from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet on the upline has been cut off as a freight train was derailed due to the line bending in excessive heat.

The incident occurred on Thursday (27 April) at noon in the Dariyapur area in Brahmanbaria.

"A freight train coming from Chittagong was heading towards Dhaka. The train left Brahmanbaria railway station around 1pm and several wheels of 7 coaches derailed in the Dariyapur area," said Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Rafiqul Islam.

He explained the reason behind the incident. "The accident occurred mainly because the railway line got bent due to heat."

The station master added that 500 metres of railway sleepers were broken in this incident.

According to him, Akhaura loco shed has been informed about the incident and train movement on the closed line will return to normal after the rescue train arrives and completes the rescue work.