Rail communication with Khulna suspended

The rail communication between Khulna and the rest of the country remained suspended following the derailment of a commuter train.

The accident took place around 6pm when a compartment of a Khulna-bound commuter train derailed at Jashore Railway Station, Station Master Ainal Hossain told The Business Standard.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

A rescue train from Khulna left for Jashore to clear the rail line.

It may take around four hours to normalise the rail communication on the route, said the station master.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on Joshore's Chachra road remained suspended as four bogies of the train remained stuck on Chachra-Dartana road following the derailment.