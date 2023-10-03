RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls

RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of the next general election. 

"We are preparing area-based terrorist list of criminals. Who are in jail and living abroad will also be enlisted," Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of media wing of RAB, told a press conference at media centre of RAB at Karawn Bazar in the city on Tuesday (3 October). 

Moin said RAB has intensified its efforts to maintain law and order situation as the parliamentary election will be held at the beginning of the next year. 

"We are sincerely working to keep law and order situation stable," he added. 

