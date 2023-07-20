RAB not concerned about sanctions: DG

Bangladesh

RAB not concerned about sanctions: DG

M Khurshid Hossain, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), said the elite force has no reason to be concerned about sanctions.

"Those who have businesses or real estate in the United States, or those who have been involved in money laundering, are the ones fearing sanctions. The RAB, on the other hand, is not involved in any such activities," the head of the elite force made the remarks during the inauguration of a camp in Bhatiapara, Gopalgonj, on Thursday.

He asserted that regardless of any sanctions imposed on them, the RAB remains undeterred by any threats.

He said, "After assuming my role in RAB, I made it clear that I don't worry about these sanctions. Our focus is on serving people, and we are not apprehensive about the sources of these sanctions."

During a cabinet meeting, he asked the cabinet secretary not to discuss sanctions as it does not reflect well on the force.

Furthermore, the DG expressed concerns about ongoing conspiracies against the RAB at home and abroad.

