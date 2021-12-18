RAB is essentially serving US goal of reducing crime: FM

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 07:57 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abul Momen has said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is working in compliance with the goals set by the United States to reduce crime.

While discussing his talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the media, the minister noted the law enforcement agency is a key reason for the decline of terrorism in the country.

"I told him (Blinken), you (US authority) want to put an end to terrorism, drug trade and human trafficking. RAB is doing that. RAB is serving your goals," he told the reporters at Bangabandhu International Conference Center Saturday.

Momen further said the US has been told that law and order in Bangladesh are in control because of RAB's efficiency.

"The people of the country have confidence in them, their human rights are being protected," he added.

Lauding the activities of RAB, the foreign minister said, "RAB is a very efficient organisation. They are doing good to the country and protecting human rights. I told him (Blinken) it is not right to give such sanctions to the top officials of that organisation."

He also noted the US Secretary of State responded positively in the phone call and understood the position on Bangladesh regarding the sanctions.

"He understood that we are dissatisfied with it (US sanctions)," he said.

Mentioning the response of Antony Blinken, Dr Momen said the US will discuss the matter with the Bangladesh government.

"US expects to hold discussions with Bangladesh on several issues including climate change, democracy and UN peacekeeping," said the minister citing Blinken.

The US on 10 December sanctioned RAB and seven of its present and former top officials for "human rights abuse and repression."

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 15 individuals and 10 entities from North Korea, Myanmar, China and Bangladesh.

In addition, the US State Department has barred Benazir Ahmed, current Inspector General of the Bangladesh Police and former RAB Director-General, and Miftah Uddin Ahmed, Lieutenant Colonel and former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7, from travelling to the US.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / RAB

