RAB to deploy 700 patrol teams on 21 February

On the occasion of International Mother Language and Martyrs' Day on 21 February, 700 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be deployed across the country.

Additional 56 patrol teams will be deployed to ensure security in the central Shaheed Minar area of the capital, RAB Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun briefed the media after inspecting the central Shaheed Minar area of the capital on Sunday (20 February).

In the central Shaheed Minar area the RAB patrol team would have 36 pickups (VVIP escorts) and 20 motorcycles, a control room, 50 CCTV cameras and an LED panel to ensure security, he added. 

Two observation posts, two bomb squads and two dog sweeping teams will also be present in the area to ensure security. There will also be 230 detectives and 24 special forces in the area.

The RAB director-general further said that 1,222 members of the elite force will be in 323 patrol teams inside Dhaka city to ensure security on 21 February.

Outside Dhaka, there will be 1,604 RAB members in 377 patrol teams.

In total, 2,826 RAB members will be deployed through the  700 patrol teams across the country.

21 February / RAB / security forces

