RAB cordons off suspected militant hideout in Nilphamari

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have cordoned off a house in Sonarai union of Nilphamari Sadar upazila on suspicion of it being a militant hideout.

ASP ANM Imran Khan, Rab legal and media wing assistant director, confirmed the matter to media and said the elite force has kept the house cordoned off since early Saturday.

"On information, we are suspecting that explosives can be found in the house located in Puthihari Majhapara area of Sonarai union but details can be revealed once our operation team is out," said Captain Reza Ahmed Ferdous, wing commander of RAB-13.

Police and a RAB bomb disposal unit from Rangpur are also present at the scene.

