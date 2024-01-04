RAB beefs up security in capital ahead of polls

Bangladesh

BSS
04 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 06:08 pm

RAB beefs up security in capital ahead of polls

BSS
04 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 06:08 pm
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital aiming to keep the law and order stable and avoid an untoward situation centering the polls to be held on Sunday. Photo: BSS
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital aiming to keep the law and order stable and avoid an untoward situation centering the polls to be held on Sunday. Photo: BSS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital aiming to keep the law and order stable and avoid an untoward situation centering the polls to be held on Sunday.

RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (Media) ASP Shihab Karim said adequate pickups have been deployed in city's Mohammadpur, Adabar, Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, New market, Hazaribagh, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, Tejgaon and Tejgaon industrial areas under the elite force's special patrol.

"The overall security of the RAB has been strengthened to a great extent," he added.

