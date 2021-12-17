RAB arrests 3 members of human trafficking ring

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 03:07 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) rescued an adolescent girl and arrested three people including a woman, who are members of a human trafficking gang, from different areas of Dhaka and Chattogram.

The arrestees are identified as Naiym, 22, Asaduzzaman Nur, 27 and Fatema Begum, 30.

Flight Lieutenant Niaz M Chapal, senior assistant director (Public Relation) of Rab-7 confirmed the news.

He said the group trapped the girl in a love affair and asked her to flee with Naiym promising marriage.

On 14 December, father of the victim Alam filed a written complaint and said her daughter worked as a maid in a house in Hathazari area and she has been missing for two days.

Alam also filed a General Diary (GD) with Hathazari police station.

RAB started their investigation, located the girl and recovered her from Hanif Enterprise bus counter in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

After interrogation, she gave details about the group and RAB arrested Naiym and Nur from Gabtoli, Dhaka and Fatema from Hathazari Upazila in Chattogram on Thursday night.

After interrogation the group confessed their involvement with a trafficking group and said they trapped poor and teenage girls for trafficking.

