A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)- 2 has arrested four people with the banned drugs LSD and DMT from Tejgaon of the capital today.

Captain of RAB-2 will share details in a press briefing at 1 pm at RAB media centre.

Earlier in May, RAB had conducted drives and seized LSD.

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) are hallucinogenic drugs.