Quota system needs reform ensuring opportunities for disadvantaged: Experts

There is a need to reform the quota system to ensure equal opportunities for all disadvantaged groups, and the government should sit with quota protesters to find a solution, experts said at a roundtable discussion today (13 July).

Talent evaluation is essential in building Smart Bangladesh, they said at the programme hosted by the Editors Guild in the capital's Banani.

Freedom fighter and political analyst Professor Mahfuza Khanam said the protesters want quota reform, which the court has indicated the government can bring about if it is willing.

She urged the government to engage with the students and work together to find a solution.

Mozammel Babu, president of the Editors Guild, said the current movement suggests that the quota holders are incompetent.

"However, they are nominated for the quota after going through all stages of the competition," he added.

Babu also expressed his disagreement with the term "quota system," suggesting it should be referred to as "preference."

He further said abolishing the system is not justified and advocated reforms through a dedicated committee to ensure equal opportunities for all groups.

Professor Abdul Mannan, former chairman of the University Grants Commission, said every country in the world has a quota system and Bangladesh also should have one.

"But it should be reformed keeping in mind all the marginalised people," he added.

Regarding the anti-quota activists, he said, "They do not understand that their movement has been robbed. Different groups are starting to make their own statements."

Advocate ZI Khan Panna, in his remarks, noted, "Freedom fighters receive benefits like allowances and quotas. However, families of liberation war martyrs are deprived of these. We should prioritise listing these martyrs to support their families."

Speakers at the discussion pointed out that recent exams show only about 10% of the freedom fighter quota and 1% of the disabled quota are being filled.

They suggested reforming the quota system based on this trend and urged the prime minister to engage with students to resolve the crisis.

Professor Wahiduzzaman from the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University, said it is urgent to find a solution, noting the sufferings of common people due to the ongoing movement.

He stressed the immediate need for reforms, stating that a damaged education system could severely impact the country's overall development.

Pension scheme

Regarding the Prottoy pension scheme, Prof Wahiduzzaman was critical in his opinion. He said, "The scheme is unfair. Previous teachers outside the scheme will receive lump sums, while newly appointed teachers will receive nothing."

Golam Mostofa, member of the National Pension Authority, said the current pension system is a strain due to being unfunded and defined benefits.

"Introducing universal and assured pension schemes will ease this pressure by allowing employee contributions. These schemes are as beneficial, if not more, than the current setup," he added.