Quota protest violence: BFUJ forms probe committee to investigate killing, torture of journalists

Bangladesh

BSS
25 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

Quota protest violence: BFUJ forms probe committee to investigate killing, torture of journalists

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) has formed a three-member committee to investigate killing and torture of journalists during the anti-quota movement across the country.
 
BFUJ former president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul has been made convener of the probe committee. Two other members of the committee are BFUJ secretary general Dip Azad and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) general secretary Akhter Hossain, said a press release. 
 
The committee has been asked to submit the investigation report to BFUJ President Omar Faruque within the three working days. 
 
The BFUJ has requested all associate unions to give information to the committee.

