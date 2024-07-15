Quota movement: UGC sends letter to VCs to ensure protesting students return to class

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 07:39 pm

Related News

Quota movement: UGC sends letter to VCs to ensure protesting students return to class

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has directed the vice-chancellors to take measures to ensure that the activities of the agitating students are confined to the campus

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 07:39 pm
Logo of University Grants Commission (UGC). Photo: Collected
Logo of University Grants Commission (UGC). Photo: Collected

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice-chancellors of various universities urging them to implement the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court's observation that the quota reform protesters should return to class. 

In a letter signed by UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman on 11 July, the vice-chancellors were directed to follow the court's directives.

Confirming the matter, UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman told The Business Standard that the commission took the steps after an instruction came from the Supreme Court to the UGC chairman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier month after the High Court on 30 June ordered to restore the quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018.

The Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on 10 July issued a status quo on HC's judgement after hearing two separate pleas. 

At that time, the Appellate Division ordered the agitating students to concentrate on their studies and said it expects the vice-chancellors-proctors of universities and the heads of educational institutions to create a suitable environment to bring the students back to classrooms. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has directed the vice-chancellors to take measures to ensure that the activities of the agitating students are confined to the campus, several university vice-chancellors have confirmed.

A vice-chancellor of a public university, on condition of anonymity, told TBS that the education ministry did not give them any written instructions but rather verbal. 

"We were verbally instructed to take measures to ensure that the activities of the protesting students are confined within the campus. So that their movement does not cause suffering to common people," the VC added.

Top News

University Grants Commission (UGC) / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

11h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

30m | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

5m | Videos
Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

1h | Videos
Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

3h | Videos