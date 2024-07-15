Quota movement: UGC sends letter to VCs to ensure protesting students return to class

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice-chancellors of various universities urging them to implement the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court's observation that the quota reform protesters should return to class.

In a letter signed by UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman on 11 July, the vice-chancellors were directed to follow the court's directives.

Confirming the matter, UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman told The Business Standard that the commission took the steps after an instruction came from the Supreme Court to the UGC chairman.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier month after the High Court on 30 June ordered to restore the quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018.

The Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on 10 July issued a status quo on HC's judgement after hearing two separate pleas.

At that time, the Appellate Division ordered the agitating students to concentrate on their studies and said it expects the vice-chancellors-proctors of universities and the heads of educational institutions to create a suitable environment to bring the students back to classrooms.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has directed the vice-chancellors to take measures to ensure that the activities of the agitating students are confined to the campus, several university vice-chancellors have confirmed.

A vice-chancellor of a public university, on condition of anonymity, told TBS that the education ministry did not give them any written instructions but rather verbal.

"We were verbally instructed to take measures to ensure that the activities of the protesting students are confined within the campus. So that their movement does not cause suffering to common people," the VC added.