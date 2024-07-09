Question leak: PSC suspends 5 arrested officials 

Question leak: PSC suspends 5 arrested officials 

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has suspended five officials from service who were arrested in connection with leaking question papers for public service recruitment examinations.

According to separate orders by PSC seen by The Business Satndard today (9 July), the suspended are PSC Deputy Directors Abu Zafar and Jahangir Alam, Assistant Director Alamgir Kabir Noman Siddique and PSC despatch writer Khalilur Rahman and office assistant Sajedul Islam.

The five have been suspended from service under the Employment Act. They will receive subsistence allowances as per the rules.

Earlier today, seven of 17 people who were detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday, have been taken to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court to record confessional statements under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Ten others of the lot have been sent to jail.

Among those seven, former chauffeur of the PSC chairman Abed Ali has already recorded his confessional statement.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has also directed relevant banks to freeze the accounts of the 17 people arrested in connection.

The CID today filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 80-90 persons, including 31 named, in this connection.

According to the case statement, an organised gang leaked the question papers before the Railway sub assistant engineer recruitment exam held under PSC on 5 July.

Public Service Commission (PSC) / question leak / Recruitment exams

