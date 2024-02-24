'Quest for Prosperity' launched in city

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at a book-launching ceremony at the Embassy of Japan on Saturday (February 24) shed light on how a poor boy made his way to a high road of industrial development in the twentieth-century Japan.

He is none other than the self-made industrialist Matsushita Konosuke who delineated his own story in 'Quest for Prosperity'. Md Azizul Bari, executive director, International Angel Association, has translated the Bangla version of the book published by Kazuko Bhuiyan Trust.

The programme was hosted by Kazuko Bhuiyan Trust in association with NewVision Solutions Ltd, a management consultancy and market research company that provides world-class professional services to local and international clients in Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori was present at the event as the chief guest, while Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, as special guest and Joko Akira, founder of Kokorozashi Network as the guest of honour.

Mr Konosuke was born in 1894 in Japan. Due to financial difficulties, he was sent to work in Osaka as a helping hand after completion of his primary education. However, he studied maths, chemistry and physics alongside working as an electrician.

He built electronics for National and Panasonic brands. He played a vital role in building Japan as a major industrial nation that it is today. He also established the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management in 1979 to lead the youth of Japan.

 

Embassy of Japan

