Bangladesh

BSS
14 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 04:12 pm

Quader stresses on continuing fight against communal evil forces

Quader said, "To make the country free from sectarianism, we must have to carry on fight continue against the evil forces led by BNP-Jammat who are now being exposed threat to the country's independence."

BSS
14 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 04:12 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today underscored the need for continuous fighting against the communal forces that ultimately oppose the spirit of Liberation War and said that the evil forces are still spreading in the country.

"We must have to fight continuously against the anti-liberation communal evil forces by motivating with self strength... As the evil forces are still active in the country," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the statements while talking to journalists after paying homage to the best sons of the nation at the Martyrs Intellectuals Mausoleum at Mirpur this morning marking the Martyrs Intellectuals Day.

The evil forces of 1971 had killed the best sons of the soil and those communal evil forces are still spreading their links in the country, Quader said, adding, "These evil forces are the enemy of the independence and also the victory as well."

Expressing his vow on the day, the ruling party leader said, "To make the country free from sectarianism, we must have to carry on fight continue against the evil forces led by BNP-Jammat who are now being exposed threat to the country's independence."

He said they [the evil forces] are continuously giving threats and being involved with a conspiracy to take back the country on the way of Pakistani sentiment. "So, we have to continue our fight against the evil force," the AL
general secretary added.

A nation who are enriched with the spirit of 71 is never defeated, he said.

Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the best sons of the country at 7:05 am and 7:06 am this morning respectively marking the day.

