Quader extends Eid greetings to people on behalf of AL

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (11 April) extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

"On behalf of Bangladesh Awami League, I am extending Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all, Eid Mubarak," he said in a video message.

Quader said after the month-long fasting and moderation, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr comes with the message of immense joy.

He said Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the biggest religious festivals of Bangladesh and the Muslim Ummah.

The AL general secretary hoped the great essence of Eid-ul-Fitr will bring peace and happiness to the world community.

"Let us share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr among all irrespective of rich and poor of society, religions, castes and creeds with mutual cooperation and compassion," he said.

Quader said there is crisis of water, electricity, gas and energy all over the world and Bangladesh is also not isolated from these.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the nation to save these things, he mentioned.

"Responding to the call, I am also urging the people to maintain austerity in this regard. Let us get inspired from the strength of moderation," the AL general secretary said.

He hoped the movement for building a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina will march forward defying all visible and invisible conspiracies.

About the Eid journey, the road transport minister said there was massive stream of homebound people before the Eid this time too. Many people expressed apprehension over people's sufferings during Eid journey, he said, adding overcoming all concern, Eid journey has become comparatively smooth and comfortable with cooperation of all.

He extended thanks and gratitude to all who worked hard to make the Eid journey comfortable.

