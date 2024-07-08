Wait till court pronounces final verdict on quota system: Quader to protesting students

He also called on the students to refrain from carrying out programmes that cause public sufferings

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called on students protesting in demand of the abolishment of quotas in government jobs to wait for the final verdict of the court in the matter.

Speaking at a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi this afternoon (8 July), he also called on the students to refrain from carrying out programmes that cause public sufferings. 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already talked about the quota system and pension scheme in the government jobs. 

"The government abolished all quotas in public service in 2018. But, the High Court reinstated the system responding to an appeal of the children of seven valiant Freedom Fighters. The government has appealed against the verdict. The attorney general has appealed as the government is sincere in its demand to cancel the quota," he said.

"The court will surely give a final verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides. Everyone should wait till the high court verdict. Any kind of tension, road closure should be avoided to cause suffering to people," he added.

Especially, he said protest programmes that cause problems for HSC examinees and their parents should be avoided.

Speaking on the occasion, Quader also alleged that some political issues are influencing the anti-quota movement.

"The BNP landed its support to the movement and they are actively taking part in the agitation," he said.

 

