Quader blasts business leaders for breaking their promise

Bangladesh

UNB
01 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 09:28 pm

Related News

Quader blasts business leaders for breaking their promise

He said the government decided to allow the export-oriented industries to open at the request of the business people

UNB
01 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 09:28 pm
Quader blasts business leaders for breaking their promise

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said business people have failed to keep their promise of reopening the export oriented factories only with  workers available in Dhaka and its adjoining areas during the ongoing lockdown. 

At a briefing at his residence Quader said "The business leaders had promised to start the factories with the workers who are residing near the workplaces. But in reality many factory owners have sent notices to the workers to quickly return to work."

The short notice has prompted workers' hurried return to the capital city in thousands ignoring all Covid health protocols for fear of losing jobs, he said. This might aggravate the surging pandemic situation in the country, he feared.

He said the government decided to allow the export-oriented industries to open at the request of the business people.

Accordingly, the mainly the garment factories reopened Monday (Aug. 1), even though the current lockdown would continue until Aug. 5.

Caught off-guard by the decision thousands of workers, who had gone to village homes along with their family members on Eid holidays, began returning to Dhaka either by foot or by rickshaw vans, trawlers, goods-laden pickup truck in the absence of public transport.

In a last moment decision the government allowed public transport to operate only until Saturday noon to facilitate the workers' return to work.

Top News

business leaders / Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house