Qatar to recruit construction workers from mid 2023

Qatari Minister of Labour Ali bin Samikh Al Marri on Wednesday said the recruitment of construction workers for various development projects in Qatar will start in mid-2023 and expressed interest in recruiting skilled workers from Bangladesh.

He made the remark in a meeting with Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, where discussions were held on the development of Bangladesh's labour market in Qatar

The minister of labour in Qatar said that Qatar has demands for workers in the security, hospitality and transport sectors during the World Cup and expressed his interest to recruit workers from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the recruitment of necessary workers from Bangladesh in the security, hospitality and transport sectors during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and skilled and semi-skilled workers in the development projects after the World Cup, said a press release.

Minister Imran said that Bangladesh takes pride in Qatar being the first Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup Football.

He added that Bangladesh would be happy to extend support to Qatar.

In this connection, Imran Ahmed said that Bangladesh is keen to send the necessary workers for the World Cup.

The Qatar labour minister while praising the efficiency of Bangladeshi workers, emphasized on their awareness part to abide by Qatari law.

Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain Mia, who was present at the meeting, called upon the Qatari investors to invest in the Special Economic Zone of Bangladesh.

He requested the Minister to take a business delegation with him during his visit to Bangladesh.

Ambassador Md Jasim Uddin briefed the Qatari Minister on the steps taken by the Embassy to create awareness among Bangladeshi workers and proposed to form a team consisting of the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Home Affairs and Embassy to create awareness among Bangladeshi workers about Qatari laws and regulations.

The meeting also discussed holding the 6th Joint Committee meeting between Bangladesh and Qatar in Dhaka.

It was agreed that the joint committee meeting will be held in the next one or two months.

The expatriates' minister invited Qatari Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri to visit Bangladesh, which he heartily accepted.

Among others, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour of Qatar Hasan Al Obaidly, the Managing Director of BOESL Billal Hossain, Manager of BOESL Sharif Hossain, Minister (Labour) Dr Mustafizur Rahaman, Counselor (Political) Mahbur Rahman and First Secretary (Labour) Tanmoy Islam were also present at the meeting.