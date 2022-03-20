Qatar keen to increase trade with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 08:36 pm

Qatar keen to increase trade with Bangladesh

The newly appointed Qatar Ambassador to Dhaka Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani has expressed his country's interest in enhancing trade with Bangladesh. 

He expressed his commitment to further strengthen relations with Bangladesh while paying a courtesy call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday. 

The minister welcomed the ambassador and assured him all support from the ministry. 

He also informed the ambassador about investment opportunities in Bangladesh and expressed hope that during his tenure trade and investment between Bangladesh and Qatar will expand especially at Special Economic Zones. 

The Minister requests the ambassador to pursue the Qatar government to provide more LNG supply to Bangladesh. 

He also requested the ambassador to facilitate family visas for Bangladeshi expatriates living in Qatar. 

The Ambassador praised the role of the Bangladesh government for its steady economic growth and continued socio economic development. 

The minister thanked the government of Qatar for hosting a large number of Bangladesh expatriates and for extending standard salaries and working environment. 

The foreign minister informed the ambassador that the Bangladesh side is waiting to receive the Amir of Qatar in Bangladesh. 

He requests the ambassador to arrange the visit at a convenient time. 

The minister appreciated the government of Qatar for supporting each other in the international forum. 

He expressed his satisfaction over the preparation taken by the Qatar government to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. 

The ambassador thanked the minister for receiving him despite his busy schedule.

