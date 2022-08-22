Punish those involved in egg price manipulation: FBCCI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

Punish those involved in egg price manipulation: FBCCI

Top official of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection said, price manipulators will be sued if necessary 

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 08:24 pm
Punish those involved in egg price manipulation: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has demanded punishment for those involved in the manipulation of egg prices in the aftermath of the recent fuel price hike.

Otherwise the entire business community will have to bear the responsibility for a few people's dishonesty, leaders of the apex trade body said during a meeting at their office in the capital on Monday.

Jasim Uddin, president of the federation, said, "We have to get out of this culture where the price of eggs will increase by Tk3 in a day and then drop again after the government's drives."

The price of eggs, which rose abnormally recently, has decreased after the drives of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general (additional secretary) of the DNCRP, said, "We have collected information and are still collecting more. It is clear that the egg market was manipulated. Those who have done this have spoiled the reputation of the entire business community. The three-day drive has reduced the price of eggs by Tk30 to Tk35. It suggests a group has manipulated the market. Those who have done this will be sued by the directorate if necessary."

Moshiur Rahman, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) president, claimed some 4 to 4.5 crore tonne eggs are produced every day. Of this, big companies produce only 30 lakh pieces, which is only 6% of the total production.

He argued this is why big companies could not manipulate the market even if they wanted to.

However, challenging this information, Salahuddin Alamgir, FBCCI vice president, said he had information that big companies produced about 40 lakh pieces of eggs, which is about 20% of the total production, and they could very well control the market.

Kazi Abdul Hannan, Bhokta Kantha editor, said in 14 days extra Tk268 crore were taken from the consumer from the egg market and Tk225 crore from the broiler chicken market.  

He alleged that the extra money was collected at four levels before the food products reached the consumers.

Top News

egg market / egg production / FBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

9h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

24m | Videos
Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

1h | Videos
NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

1h | Videos
Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs