Punctured foreign ship’s car deck submerged at Mongla port

A foreign ship at the Mongla port got punctured on Monday night, causing the deck carrying imported cars submerged.

The ship named Malaysia Star was anchored at the port when the port authority noticed the flooded deck.

Later, the port authority unloaded the imported cars quickly.

Local shipping agent Md Wahiduzzaman assured that no car has been damaged.

He said that after the unloading started, someone noticed water in the ship deck and found that there is a hole in the side of the ship from where water entered into the deck.

"The unloading process is complete. The ship will depart tomorrow," he added

The ship anchored in Mongla port with 639 cars from Singapore on 6 September.