Public, private data collaboration strengthened after Covid: Study 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 11:47 am

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 11:47 am
The collaboration between the government and non-government organisations over data initiatives has become more robust after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

However, both government and non-government entities had to take up multiple roles (data generator, data manager, data user, data appraiser etc) to carry out the Covid-targeted data initiatives, according to a research conducted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).  

The study findings observed that there was a clear lack of understanding of data initiatives on the part of the government. 

Meanwhile, utilisation of user-generated data and telecom data gained heightened importance post-covid, as per the study results published Thursday. 

Presented by CPD Senior Research Associate Muntaseer Kamal, the research found that the acceptance of non-government data initiatives by the government has gradually increased. 

CPD observed that data access becomes difficult due to complex and lengthy bureaucratic processes. 

Additionally, privacy concerns of the government and the absence of any designated person or system to provide data restricts access in some cases. 

Conceptual framework of the CPD study suggested data generated in the health sector and utilised for policymaking have been taken into consideration for the study. 

New data obviously contributed to policy actions, however, there are some underlying concerns regarding the accuracy, representativeness and quality of data. 

CPD also highlighted that majority of the health data initiatives focused on preventive and curative aspect of healthcare but not on rehabilitative actions. 

The study recommended establishing a clear institutional architecture of the initiatives ensuring the issues related to governance and rules of business, creating a knowledge hub, involving more sectors as well as stakeholders both within and outside the government in data initiatives and forming a data community. 
 

