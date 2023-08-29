Public perception on country's political, economic future deteriorating: Asia Foundation, BIGD study 

A survey titled “The State of Bangladesh’s Political Governance, Development and Society”, jointly conducted by The Asia Foundation, Bangladesh, and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), published on 29 August.

Public perception on the country's future regarding its political, economic and social landscapes is deteriorating, according to findings of a report published today.

The rates, across all three landscapes, were significantly lower in 2022 than what they were in 2019, indicating a considerable deterioration in public perception about the country's future, according to the report – based on a survey titled "The State of Bangladesh's Political Governance, Development and Society", jointly conducted by The Asia Foundation, Bangladesh, and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD).

The survey respondents were asked whether they thought that the country is heading in the right direction – politically, economically and socially.

Shedding light on the subject, only 39% of citizens thought the country was heading in the right political direction, and about 48% disagreed.

This perception was the lowest for economic direction, only 25% thought the country was heading in the right economic direction whereas 70% disagreed, reads the report.

While a modest majority (58%) agreed that Bangladesh is heading in the right direction socially, 39% disagreed.

The survey collected data from 10,240 adult men and women, representing all 64 districts, between November 2022 and January 2023. The same survey was also conducted in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

According to the findings, when looking at the responses from 2019 to 2022 regarding changes in the right direction across higher and lower income groups, it appears that the lower income group's positive response – regarding the country's economic direction in particular – decreased considerably compared to the higher income group.

In 2019, about 84% of respondents with a monthly income of Tk5,000 or less said the country is heading in the right economic direction, only 32% said so in 2022, which is a 52% drop.

Comparatively, for respondents with Tk40,000-Tk50,000 monthly income, this reduction is only 30%, from 58% in 2019 to 27% in 2020.

The prevailing issue of price hikes were pointed out as a major problem in the country, mentioned by 44% of the study respondents.

Asked about its impact, about 84% of all respondents in 2022 said it has severely impacted their life. Other significant problems mentioned by the respondents included business downturn, unemployment, corruption, and political instability.

Regarding democracy in the country's political scenario, about 54% of the respondents in 2022 strongly agree that Bangladesh is in a political setting where one party plays a dominant role in politics and governance, which was reported by an even higher percentage of 72% of the respondents in 2019.

Whereas in 2019, only 11% thought that the dominant party's impact on politics was negative, this year this percentage is notably higher at 34%.

Public attitude towards the Rohingyas is changing as well. According to the report, sympathy toward the refugees seems to be fading.

In 2018, 34% of respondents said they would welcome them in their community, which was reduced to 15% in 2019 and to 13% in 2022. A large group of 44% feel that the government has been doing a lot and 44% view the government has been doing enough to support the refugees.

Regarding the Padma Bridge as part of the country's development, a majority of 72% people said the bridge has the most important success in Bangladesh. Nearly half of the people, 47%, credit the bridge's construction to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while 28% credit the Bangladesh government.