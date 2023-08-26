Public opinion sought on Foreign Voluntary Organizations draft law

Bangladesh

BSS
26 August, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 07:49 pm

Public opinion sought on Foreign Voluntary Organizations draft law

As per the draft law, no foreign voluntary organisation can acquire any immovable property in Bangladesh through purchase, donation, exchange, or by any other means without the prior permission of the government.

BSS
26 August, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 07:49 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The government has made available the draft of 'Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Regulation of Acquisition of Immovable Property) Act, 2023' for public review and feedback.

The draft is available on the Land Ministry website, said a press release here today.

Individuals, who want to give comments and give suggestions regarding the proposed law, have been urged to submit those in writing to the Acquisition-1 Wing of the Land Ministry through postal service or email [email protected] by 11 September 2023.

As per the draft law, no foreign voluntary organisation can acquire any immovable property in Bangladesh through purchase, donation, exchange, or by any other means without the prior permission of the government.

The draft law also stipulated that if any foreign voluntary organisation acquires any immovable property in Bangladesh in violation of this provision, the property can be confiscated by the government, and the confiscated property will be handed over to the government without any encumbrances.

In the draft law, a foreign voluntary organisation refers to an organisation or authority that may or may not be a corporation. Such organisations may be formed or established in any country outside Bangladesh.

According to the interpretation of the draft law, the purpose of these foreign voluntary organisations is to serve any person, organisation, or authority within Bangladesh or to conduct voluntary activities.

Once 'The Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Acquisition of Immovable Property) Act, 2023' is passed in parliament, it will replace the 'Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Acquisition of Immovable Property) Regulation Ordinance, 1983'.

