Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman gets bail in DSA case

Bangladesh

UNB
03 May, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 05:26 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Wednesday granted bail to Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman until 16 August in a case filed under the Digital Security Act at Ramna police station in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman granted the bail when he surrendered before the court

The court has granted the bail until 16 August, and the next hearing will be held on that day, said Tapas Kumar Pal, Additional Public Prosecutor of the concerned court.

Earlier on 2 April, the High Court granted him a six-week anticipatory bail and asked him to surrender before judicial court.

The case was filed against Matiur Rahman by lawyer Abdul Malek at Ramna police station on 29 March night.

Prothom Alo's reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams and a photographer were also accused in the case.

Malek accused them of tarnishing the image and reputation of the state using print, online, and electronic media. Shamsuzzaman is also out on bail in this case.

Prothom Alo / Prothom Alo editor / bail / DSA case / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

