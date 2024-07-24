Protests 'internal affair of Bangladesh': Indian MEA

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said the protests in Bangladesh are an internal affair of Bangladesh.

The high commission of India in Dhaka is in touch with local authority for the safety of their nationals in Bangladesh, said a MEA spokesperson on Friday in New Delhi.

He said they remain committed to provide all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

There are around 8,500 students and 5,000 Indian nationals living in Bangladesh.

The MEA spokesperson also said they are aware of the measures taken by local authorities.

The government of India issued an advisory for Indian nationals including their students who are living in Bangladesh.

Helpline numbers remain operative for 24 hours for the safety and assistance if required. The high commission in Dhaka will provide updates regularly, said the Indian MEA.