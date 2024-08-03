Protesting students block Chashara intersection in Narayanganj

Students gather at the Chashara intersection of Narayanganj city as part of their pre-announced protest programme against the recent killings, abduction and mass arrests conducted by the government against the quota reform protesters. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan.

Students protesting the government's crackdown on peaceful protests across the country have blocked the roads near the Chashara intersection in Narayanganj.

The previously announced protest programme started at 11:30am this morning (3 August). Students from various educational institutions gathered in front of the Chashara Shaheed Minar and started a procession.

The procession moved along the city's Bangabandhu Road towards the No-2 Railway Gate.

During Thursday's protests, the students faced obstacles from the law enforcers.

However, there was no presence of law enforcers visible during the protests today.