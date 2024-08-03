Protesting students block Chashara intersection in Narayanganj
The procession moved along the city’s Bangabandhu Road towards the No-2 Railway Gate.
Students protesting the government's crackdown on peaceful protests across the country have blocked the roads near the Chashara intersection in Narayanganj.
The previously announced protest programme started at 11:30am this morning (3 August). Students from various educational institutions gathered in front of the Chashara Shaheed Minar and started a procession.
During Thursday's protests, the students faced obstacles from the law enforcers.
However, there was no presence of law enforcers visible during the protests today.