Clashes break out between police, protesters in Uttara

Clash between police and protesters in the capital's Uttara on 2 August. Photo: Screengrab

Police clashed with protesting students – especially from private universities, Rajuk Uttara Model College, Milestone College, among others – in the capital's Uttara today (2 August).

The clashes mainly broke out in Uttara-11 between protesters and police, with chase and counter chases ensuing.

Videos circulating supposedly from the scene showed police firing teargas shells and sound grenades at the protesters to disperse them. This could not be independently verified.

On social media, students alleged that police were open firing, but no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that unidentified men fired gunshots to quell the protest.

When asked, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Uttara Division's deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner refused to make any comment.

Tahmid Huzaifa, a student of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), was reportedly shot in the protest in Uttara, his cousin Usama bin Sayed told The Business Standard.

Tahmid was taken a hospital in Uttara for treatment, Usama said.

"One of his eyes got injured but he is doing better now. His sister came and took him home," Usama added.

At the moment, police are patrolling the area with riot cars and APCs.

At a briefing yesterday, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said none of police, RAB and BGB personnel were allowed to open fire.

Despite this, numerous incidents of police open firing have been recorded.

Amid the quota reform movement, govt sources place the death toll at 150, while most media have reported figures of over 200.