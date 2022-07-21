Protest at CU over sexual harassment of student 

Students of Chittagong University (CU) are protesting the sexual harassment and molestation of a fellow student and demanding safe campus.

General students formed a human chain in the Joy Bangla premises of the university on 12:30pm Thursday (21 July).

Meanwhile, the Progressive Student Alliance held a protest rally in the vicinity of Shaheed Minar.

"There have been several incidents of student harassment on CU campus for several days. However, the university administration is not taking any proper action about it. On the contrary, it is trying to cover up the facts. We are not safe on our own campus," said Manzuma Zinat, a student of the Chemistry Department.

A student of the university was physically harassed by five miscreants near the Preetilata Hall area 17 July.

When her friend protested and tried to prevent the attackers, they stripped both and recorded a video. Later, the miscreants snatched their mobile phones.

A case has been filed in this regard against five unidentified people at Hathajari police station.

Bangladesh Chhatra League central unit issued a show cause notice to Rezaul Haque Rubel, president of BCL CU unit, accusing him of "managing" the incident and having a connection with "anti-disciplinary" acts.

Allegedly, when the victim went to the proctor's office to file a complaint, Rezaul Haque Rubel stopped her.

The students of different halls of the university protested the incident by blocking the entrance of the university vice-chancellor's residence for three hours from 10pm to 1am Wednesday.

They put forward a four-point demand including exemplary punishment for those involved in the crime.