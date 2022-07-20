Proposal to appoint contractor for 3 airport runway development cancelled

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has approved the civil aviation ministry's proposal of re-procurement after cancelling its earlier proposal to appoint a contractor for the project of overlaying asphalt-concrete on the runway surface of three domestic airports of Jashore, Syedpur and Rajshahi.

Besides, the committee also cancelled the proposal of hiring consultants for the Cox's Bazar Airport Development (2nd Phase) project and approved the reprocessing of the procurement work, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Sabirul Islam told reporters after the puchase committee meeting on Wednesday.

"The ministry [Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism] did not accept the way in which the purchase committee earlier approved its proposals for appointment of contractors and consultants, which is why the ministry has proposed to cancel it," Sabirul Islam added.

"Time and money have been spent on preparing the previous proposals. So, the committee has recommended to identify those [responsible for wasting time and money] and take departmental proceedings accordingly," the additional secretary said.

On the day, the cabinet committee also approved the proposal of procuring 50,000 tonnes of wheat from Singapore-based Agrocorp International at $448 per tonne, and 30,000 tonnes of granular urea from Saudi Arabia at $597 per tonne.