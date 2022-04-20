Proper use of Bimstec resources can create a prosperous Bay region: Nasrul  

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) can usher in an opportunity to establish a peaceful and prosperous Bay region through the appropriate use of the mutual natural and human resources, said Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources.

He made the statement on Wednesday at the virtually-held third Bimstec Energy Ministers' Meeting.

Nepal's Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Phampa Bhushal chaired the meeting attended by delegations from Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Addressing the meeting, Nasrul Hamid said that Bangladesh puts the highest importance on regional cooperation on power and energy.

"We have already been importing electricity from India and initiated the process to import electricity from Nepal and Bhutan also," he added.

The state minister said some regions of the world have been able to achieve their economic development through win-win cooperation and mutual respect.

"We too will be able to overcome the natural disasters, poverty and other challenges of the region through regional cooperation. For that we have to work together to turn challenges into opportunities," he added.

He emphasised the need for efficient and quality power management and expansion of renewable energy in the region to protect the environment.