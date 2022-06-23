Prof Yunus invited to join Padma Bridge inauguration event

The government has invited Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus to join the opening programme of the Padma Bridge on 25 June.

The Bridges Division sent the invitation card to Yunus Centre on Wednesday, Director (Administration) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority Rupam Anwar confirmed on Thursday.

Yunus Centre Deputy General Manager (DGM) Rahima Khatun received the invitation card.

Rahima said that they have already sent the invitation to Professor Yunus.

The inauguration of the Padma Bridge will be celebrated in 64 districts of the country simultaneously on Saturday.