Problem in police leadership, not force; don't attack cops: Additional DIG 

“The problem is in the leadership, not the police force. The guilty will be punished. Please, don't attack innocent policemen,” he says

Logo of Bangladesh Police
Logo of Bangladesh Police

Legal action will be taken after arresting those involved in killing students and general people, said Sohel Rana, additional deputy inspector general of Bangladesh Police.

"Following the victory of the students and people, I am sure that the new government will arrest those involved and take appropriate legal action against them," he said in a statement released on Tuesday (6 August).

"The problem is in the leadership, not the police force. The guilty will be punished. Please, don't attack innocent policemen," he said.

"Bangladesh Police is now seemingly leaderless. The accused have gone into hiding. Junior officers and members are directionless. They are not guilty. Under the current circumstances, I seek cooperation from all to protect the state institutions in the interest of the country. I believe that the administrative system and leadership of the police will be active soon," reads the statement.

He also urged people to refrain from destroying police and state resources.
 

Bangladesh police / DIG / Cops

